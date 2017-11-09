Roof Charm

What is home if not exile to the familiar?

A serrated kiss at the closet door.

We duck our heads and cook meals undercover,

the sun’s rays deflected.

And every relentless day finds

our hands wanting.

The black shawl, unfolded.

Wax melted on the whetstone.

You say stars shiver despite their light.

You say one hand mirrors its mate’s arc.

I say warmth flows through you, the roof our sky.

“Roof Charm” made its first appearance here in June 2016.