Roof Charm
What is home if not exile to the familiar?
A serrated kiss at the closet door.
We duck our heads and cook meals undercover,
the sun’s rays deflected.
And every relentless day finds
our hands wanting.
The black shawl, unfolded.
Wax melted on the whetstone.
You say stars shiver despite their light.
You say one hand mirrors its mate’s arc.
I say warmth flows through you, the roof our sky.
“Roof Charm” made its first appearance here in June 2016.
The photo compliments this nicely – the crescents as if charms.
I couldn’t resist those crescents!
“…an exile to the familiar…”. Wonderful, Robert!
It does feel that way sometimes. 🙂
We often miss those portents because they are so familiar…(K)
Yes, the familiar becomes the overlooked, or the invisible.
Wonderful
Thanks very much.
