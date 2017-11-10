What Happens Next Posted on November 10, 2017 by robert okaji What Happens Next Another night with the frost, she says, and you’ll know the half-life of cold. Which is not to say enjoy, or pity, or pretend. It is the sheath of God’s gaze, an unsuspected lump. The harvested curse. You grasp what happens next. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Nice one Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anita.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see a …shoulder, …as ice – and a very long night and, perhaps, a not very welcome dawn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think many long nights…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating choice of 2nd image … the poem does not suggest any exit! Grasping not so much what happens next as what you wish could? (Both utterly outside grasping in my experience …)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outside of my direct experience, too. But open to that of others. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every year at this moment (today is unequivocally winter where I am) the same sense of never having *left* this season — of only having been granted a six-month reprieve from an eternally gestating absence. The why of it is right here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For me, it’s the inevitability of summer. Some things are difficult to escape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the sheath of God’s gaze” holy crap that is inspired.
LikeLike