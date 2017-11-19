What “Should” Artists Do?

Dr. Daniel Schnee

藝術

Recently I asked a fellow artist if she had any creative topic she wished me to write about, and her response was completely fantastic… replying “I would like to hear your thoughts about resistance… that thing that stops a person from doing what they should be doing”. This is such a perfect question!!

I see and hear questions like this all the time, although usually phrased in highly pretentious ways by academics who have no true feeling for art and design, like art must always be this serious business whispered about in hushed tones in the back corners of libraries filled with books on Post-post-post-postModernism! So it is a great joy for me to be able to clear the air here and pull back the curtain on the ‘pretense’.

Pretense No. 1: “Art Is Serious”.

Between May 22, 1959 and March 27, 1961 my saxophone teacher Ornette…