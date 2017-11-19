Here’s a recording of my poem “Runaway Bus,” which was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in January and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
Runaway Bus
Wishing for pristine airways
and unfeathered dreams, I lie
on my right side, and wait.
Again, the bellows flex and pump.
The relentless tickle, exploding,
another round of gasps and mucus retained,
one droplet among others,
spread across the night.
Comfort’s runaway bus never slows,
and I watch it pull away, shrinking in time.
Wait, wait, I say. I bought a ticket.
Awesome post 😊
Thank you!
Indeed robert 😉
very nice, robert
Thank you, Beth!
Sometimes that bus comes with its own baggage. 😉
Yeah, and sometimes it’s as difficult to disembark as it is to get on!
Reblogged this on CRAIN'S COMMENTS and commented:
This is fun, with multiple interpretations for “runaway”
Thanks for reblogging!
I do that with pieces I really like.
Am so pleased you liked this one, Vic.
I think I lost my ticket…(K)
It’s probably with mine, wandering somewhere out there!
I interpret that through the memory of chronic bronchitis two years ago. The bus done left me behind!
A lingering upper-respiratory infection two years ago inspired this piece. Ugh!
One of my favourites!
Thanks, Lynne. There’s just no telling what will spark a poem!
