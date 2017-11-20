Diverting Silence

Posted on by

Diverting Silence

Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.
Unpapered, unfettered, fearless, he abides.

I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.
Accepting signals, we process and choose, freighting gender aside.

Listening requires contextual interpretation, as does belief.
Shrilling to the porch screen, he spears a moth, veers outward.

An acquaintance claims birds are soulless, existing only to serve God.
As temple bells exist solely to announce, and rain, to water lawns.

Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.
Spherical and hollow, suzu bells contain pellets.

The search for truth without error does not preclude fact.
Even tongueless bells ring.

“Diverting Silence” was published in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017.

16 thoughts on “Diverting Silence

  4. “Wren canyons…” is one of my all-time favorite instances of verbing. The whole first line recites itself regularly in my head, as do the lines, “Shrilling to the porch screen…” and “Even tongueless bells ring.” The combination of image, music, and measured protest of didacticism in this poem is just exquisite.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  7. What an evocative first line, Robert! “Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.” Many times the haunting call of the canyon wren has encouraged me to climb higher on a trail that seems endless. The song is the voice of the canyon itself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  8. Some nice apothegms here like “Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.” Which is a great line. Musically sound to with “loom” & “proof” marrying sonically.
    i thought “I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.” was funny, like the best way to write that line was to go to your dictionary of ornithology to extract the information & the sentence. It has an irony as their is music (bird song) in the other lines & then this one is so human.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s