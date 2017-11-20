Diverting Silence
Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.
Unpapered, unfettered, fearless, he abides.
I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.
Accepting signals, we process and choose, freighting gender aside.
Listening requires contextual interpretation, as does belief.
Shrilling to the porch screen, he spears a moth, veers outward.
An acquaintance claims birds are soulless, existing only to serve God.
As temple bells exist solely to announce, and rain, to water lawns.
Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.
Spherical and hollow, suzu bells contain pellets.
The search for truth without error does not preclude fact.
Even tongueless bells ring.
“Diverting Silence” was published in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017.
"listening requires contextual interpretation" wow
“Wren canyons…” is one of my all-time favorite instances of verbing. The whole first line recites itself regularly in my head, as do the lines, “Shrilling to the porch screen…” and “Even tongueless bells ring.” The combination of image, music, and measured protest of didacticism in this poem is just exquisite.
The Lovely Wife likes to challenge me on occasion. She offered me five words to use, among them wren, canyon and unpapered. I can’t remember what other words, perhaps bells?
What an evocative first line, Robert! “Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.” Many times the haunting call of the canyon wren has encouraged me to climb higher on a trail that seems endless. The song is the voice of the canyon itself.
Some nice apothegms here like “Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.” Which is a great line. Musically sound to with “loom” & “proof” marrying sonically.
i thought “I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.” was funny, like the best way to write that line was to go to your dictionary of ornithology to extract the information & the sentence. It has an irony as their is music (bird song) in the other lines & then this one is so human.
