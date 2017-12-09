the ringing in
one’s ear is
not desire but
language the song
of another mouth
moving in a
different wind the
music is nothing
it is all
and has no
substance but that
shaped inside beyond
thought like growth
in a seed
there simply there
* * *
Something written in the 80s that seems to fit today’s mood. Funny how that is.
Yeah for the 80’s! This one is special; the one you read over and over. Leo
Thanks, Leo. Most of what I wrote back then doesn’t seem relevant, but this one still does.
Dirt becomes plant, becomes fruit, becomes seeds…. Wind becomes words becomes seeds. Beautiful piece Bob
Dwight
Thanks, Dwight.
The 80s were good to you, I see. This is possibly one of my all time favorites of yours.
Thanks, Jilanne. I have been blessed with good decades! 🙂
Just lovely. A perfect rhythm can be felt to the poem.
Thanks very much. I’m so pleased you felt it.
Simply superb!
Thank you, Alexandra. Much appreciated.
