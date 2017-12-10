My Poem “Vesuvius” is Up at The Big Windows Review Posted on December 10, 2017 by robert okaji My poem “Vesuvius” is featured at The Big Windows Review. Thanks to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
Congratulations!!! 😮
Thank you!
Great poem!
Thanks, E.M. Much appreciated.
Congratulations! Great poem, too.
Thanks, Charles!
I add my congratulations
