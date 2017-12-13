Poem Featured at The Clearing

My poem “Prescribed” is one of three featured at The Clearing, a British online magazine focusing on landscape. I’m thrilled to have a piece included. Thanks to editor Michael Malay for taking this one.
My poem “Prescribed” is one of three featured at The Clearing, a British online magazine focusing on landscape. I’m thrilled to have a piece included. Thanks to editor Michael Malay for taking this one.
An impressive group of poems in The Clearing. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sarah. I really like The Clearing. So glad to have found it.
LikeLike
Congrats, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant! And congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, AK. Much appreciated!
LikeLike
congrats, robert –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Beth.
LikeLike
Congrats! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved it Bob…. left you a comment.
Dwight
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Dwight!
LikeLike
Great poem. Congratulations and thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ali!
LikeLike
Congratulations! Well done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much.
LikeLike
Had such a calm time reading the three.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sudhanshu. It was a good blend.
LikeLike
Well done, again, Robert, I’m celebrating for you already !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait! I’m late to the celebration? Oh, my!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You keep getting your words published Robert, and I’ll keep doing the celebrations, thirsty work tonight, t’was 102’F here in Geelong today and still very warm…..
LikeLiked by 1 person