This piece has appeared on the blog during the last two Decembers. It seems to be a cold weather thing.
Chili, Chocolate and Chihuahuas
The Lovely Wife has jetted off to the great Midwest, leaving me behind to sort the pages of an unruly poetry manuscript in the company of Apollonia, the eight-pound terror of Texas, and Ozymandias, her doting, but worried, nine-pound shadow. As noon departs I note hunger’s first tentative touch, and head to the grocery store for supplies. I’m craving chili, but not having a particular recipe in mind, decide to see what strikes my fancy.
Ah, the sun at last!
No more rain, the yard’s drying.
Our dogs, shivering.
For my chili base I’ll sometimes toast dried ancho peppers, rehydrate and puree them, but I’ve recently replenished my chile powder stock (ancho, chipotle, New Mexico, cayenne, smoked paprika) and feel just a tad lazy, so I’ll use the powdered stuff. But I pick up a poblano, some jalapeños and two onions, and on my way to the meat counter, grab a 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes and some spiced tomato sauce. I examine the beef and nothing entices me (ground beef is anathema, and don’t even mention beans!), but a few paces away I spy a small pork roast, and place it in my cart alongside a 16-oz bottle of Shiner Bock and a bag of chocolate chips.
Knowing my plans, the
cashier smiles and shakes her head.
Milk chocolate chips?
Shuffling the manuscript pages, I ask the dogs for their input. But Apollonia declines, preferring to nap in a sunbeam, and Ozzie is too busy pacing to bother with poetry. So I turn to the impending dinner, chop onion, dice peppers, mince garlic, measure out the various chile powders, cumin and oregano, cube the pork, and brown it in the Dutch oven.
Ozymandias
sits by the front door and moans.
Wind rattles the house.
Once the meat is seared, I saute the veggies, dump in the canned tomatoes and chile powder mixture, add the meat, coating it with the spices, and then pour in the Shiner Bock and heat it all to a near-boil before reducing the temperature and allowing it to simmer for an hour, at which point I stir in about four ounces of the chocolate chips and a teaspoon of garam masala. I let the chili simmer for another hour, then remove half of the pork, shred it with a fork (it’s very tender), and return it to the pot, stir, taste, and add a little salt. Done. I ladle out a bowl, pour a La Frontera IPA, and eat. Not bad, I think. Not bad at all for the first chili of the season.
Beer in hand, I burp,
the dogs stirring underfoot.
Only four more nights…
May I add: Chili, Chocolate, Chihuahuas and Christmas. Be merry!
Thank you, Linda. May your holidays be merry and peaceful as well!
Good one to repeat! Ho-Ho-Ho
Ho ho, Jazz. Merry Christmas!
That got my mouth watering!
Mmmmmmm. Chili!
This post always makes me want to come over for dinner ….
You would be welcome, Cate!
Nice on the garam masala addition; I’d try this choco-chili for sure! I do an Indian-inspired variation on spaghetti sauce, too. In any case, happy holidays, Bob, chihuahuas, & and family!
Ooh, I must try garam masala in my ragu! Sounds tasty. Thanks, Leigh. Have a great holiday.
Yup, but no offense, but don’t use ragu (etc.). I usually use either vine tomatoes, so-called hothouse tomatoes or romas, though I’m sure other variations work, too. 🙂
My ragu is made from scratch, but I do use canned tomatoes. 🍅🍅🙂
Aha! Color me corrected on the ragu issue. 🙂
🙂
Sounds like a grand meal.
Nothing better than chili and beer!
Joyeux Noël, Sir Robert!
Chocolate-chili preparation with pups underfoot sounds like a perfect prospect for poetical posing in one’s beret! Just saying…
Wishing you a Christmas filled with sweetness and spice! 🎄😁💖
Ho ho ho! Alas our Christmas dinner will be leftover beef vegetable soup. We’re both a little under the weather, and have postponed festivities, such as they are to be, for later. But I may sleep in the beret!
There’s always sweetness and spice in this house, and in the food! Wishing you the same.
Ooo, I can smell it! Yum. Never made chili with pork.
Looks delicious! : )
It bears repeating well
