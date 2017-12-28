Countdown: #5, Mushrooms I Have Known

My last five posts of 2017 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year. I was surprised and pleased to find this one made the list.

Mushrooms I Have Known

Reticent and tired, withdrawn,

dejected, I return.

Emerging overnight from nothing,

then withering back to zero.

Does light incite you?

The shade?

I walk by and say hello.

You do not speak.