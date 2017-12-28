Countdown: #5, Mushrooms I Have Known

My last five posts of 2017 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year. I was surprised and pleased to find this one made the list.
Mushrooms I Have Known
Reticent and tired, withdrawn,
dejected, I return.
Emerging overnight from nothing,
then withering back to zero.
Does light incite you?
The shade?
I walk by and say hello.
You do not speak.
This is such a sweet poem, but also symbolic (at least for me) of those of us who struggle each day and yet arise every morning, not quite whole, but alive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, V.J. I rhink that’s an excellent reading of the poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on crjen1958.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reblogging, Chris.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a problem…
Happy New Year
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mrs. Nature in all her splendor…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then some.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A little of this and that, but mostly glory and intrigue and the impossible every day occurrences. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder interesting answer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁😎😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is difficult for me to gauge my posts accurately due to a certain amiable ethnomusicologist who figured out a knack for viewing photographs in a carousel fashion, meaning i have some days where i had 10s of thousands of views for the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve not had that problem, but understand the dilemma. Perhaps it’s fortunate that I suck at photography (tho I do like the top photo, which is of the mushroom that sparked this poem).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The title, my favorite 🙂
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
I seem to have missed this first time round. Pleased you have repeated it
LikeLike