Lynne Burnett

Photo by Alex Suprun on Unsplash

Below this whale song of waves: the fin-happy,

sounding through all the dumb canyons

of the sea, coloured crayon-bright in the dark

flooded basement of the earth, shadow-drifted

across aqueous meadows prismed with light,

blending with gray rock and white sand,

knobby coral and long swishy green,

ferned and prickled, smoothed and elongated,

troubled hard, dense, small

but here, and free—

the mute-mouthed, mandibled hungry

and the hunted—to a grotto-chased,

honorable death. Or those given eyes

to see the dangling hook, the silver

door swinging shut before it’s too late.

Those at least, weapons in the hand.

Not a cavernous ground zero.

Not here.

But this water knows, in its reach, how

my bikini got its name. Makes me think

of dreams I barely had, so quickly did they

sink from sight, but whose notes floated

long after, as if there was something

I…