Poem Live at Panoply

Posted on by

Helsinki

My poem “Helsinki” is live at Panoply. It was inspired in part by a Facebook thread on which editors commented on what caused them to instantly reject poems. One said beginning a poem at a window was cause for rejection. Hence the first line.

39 thoughts on “Poem Live at Panoply

  6. Congratulation again Robert, I think starting with a door is fine, and I do avoid looking through the window, maybe tattered/torn curtain is ok, as in my poem, “A Crack In The Wall”. Oh, I’ll have to go buy some more wine today, to help you celebrate tonight….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  7. Robert, I especially liked this poem of yours. The playfulness, unapologetic voice to express freely regardless of what others value, as well as, the flow between words and spaces. I will read this one over and over to savor it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  10. Beautiful poem, Robert. You know, sometimes these youngins can get a bit snarky. One (whose work I usually enjoy) complained recently about people whose poems were not very political. The complaint had something to do with wistfully looking out windows. But truth be told, long after this current regime in America is over, if we survive, we will still be wistfully looking out windows. And doors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Thanks, David. At my age I’ve realized that not every poem must scream with rage and pain. I think that some of the younger set concentrate on those to the detriment of their writing. There’s much more to life, and poetry, than raw emotion. And I’ll continue looking through the glass, no matter what.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s