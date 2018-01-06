Lying awake
at two in the morning,
wondering
how a dog would suffer
sleeplessness –
silently, or with little
growls and snuffles,
scratching at its
padded bed
in exasperation,
circling, turning
back, again.
I roll to the left,
then to the right,
and flat on my back,
groaning at the pain
in my hip and the anger
of the day’s impending
bull on my shoulders,
and the looming
banshee cry
of that damned alarm.
Yup
Insidious insomnia!
Try imagining an insomniac owl!
I think I know one!
Been there. Too often.
Or is that two often?
Or two too often?
That’s it!
Fantastic! Some nights are just like that.
Your dog suggestions are pretty much what our Labrador does when she senses a human awake and tossing. She tosses along in her bed beside ours. And licks a paw or belly spot. I’ve wondered some nights if I’d doze off given a pacifier to slurp on. ??
We banished the banshee a couple of years back, replacing with Ray Wylie Hubbard’s MESSENGER pulling us awake with “just wanna see what’s next”. Great wakeup motivation. But anything bears changing, and now we wake to Van Morrison leading INTO THE MYSTIC, pulling me along with “Come on girl!”.
So … did you compose this poem in said restless hours?
I don’t know how I survived so many years of such nights while working full-time. I’d be willing to try a pacifier. I’ve tried everything else…
I’m usually awake before the alarm sounds, but even the thought of it is annoying. Hmm. Ray Wylie. I might wake to “Screw You, We’re from Texas” or even “Redneck Mother.” Ha!
The idea for the poem popped out in the wee hours, but it was written in the shack during daylight.
I’m living this…
Ouch! I feel for you, Nancie.
I love this! Having suffered insomnia in the past I can relate and I appreciate the humor of it. I love the dog’s take on this.
I found reishi mushroom powder or a little cbd tincture solve the problem for me. But then we wouldn’t have this great poem
I went to a psychologist to help solve my insomnia, among other perculiar problems I was experiencing. and her tactics seemed to work, and I’m sleeping for a reasonable amount of time. Hope you are betterer these days Robert.
warmth helps me. also counting in an ez pattern. I used to count backwards but only made me alert so I could focus on the counting. duh! 🙂 sometimes I take a muscle relaxer. other times I get up and write something mean and then I feel relaxed after venting some tension. that would explain all the garbage on my blog, haha. 🙂
complex carbs also relax. avoid sugar; that will make you energized.
have u tried tightening/relaxing your muscles, starting from toes upward. eventually your brain will relax too.
Quite honest.
How awful – nicely described, though
oh that damned alarm. i feel you.
