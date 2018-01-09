person Daniel Paul Marshall, three poems

ISACOUSTIC*

Daniel Paul Marshall lives on the island of Jeju, where he runs a guesthouse & bar that he built with his wife. He has had poems published in a few journals, including Four Ties Lit Review, The Contemporary Haibun Online, Underfoot, and The High Window.

danielpaulmarshall.com

∞

A handful of prayers & the day’s work is done.

Time to sip expensive Yemeni coffee

& build an online presence with their iPhones

& cheap | superimposed wisdom they’ve yet to fully grasp

the complexity of. Seeing them | it tires me

to hear people defend Buddhism as a philosophy not a faith |

as if that somehow discounts them from the usual charges

pitched against contesting branches of ideology.

It is an ideology: has drawbacks & is led by powerful men

with slot machine eyes & a thirsty wallet.

Their cartoon image | bright crystal-ball heads |