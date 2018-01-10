Poem Up at Amethyst Review Posted on January 10, 2018 by robert okaji My poem “Well Pump” is up at Amethyst Review. Many thanks to editor Sarah Law for accepting it. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats, again!
You’ve certainly tapped ye olde poetic reservoir here! Wow!
When it rains it dribbles. Or something like that. Except in a drought. 🙂
…which is why I’m ever so grateful that following you always leads to the cistern. 😉
I just hope it’s not run dry when you arrive. We’ve had water problems at the ranch I work at…
