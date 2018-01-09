The Simplest Coercion
Each portrait betrays a similar
attraction: faces
swallowed by the artist’s
eye, his sight being
beyond optic, that assumption
inherent in every expression
but one. Yet this, the self-
portrait, reveals a hint
of secrets – an unwillingness
to confront,
the simplest coercion.
One of my favourites. 🙂
What a pleasant surprise. Thank you, Anthony.
Wonderful piece.
Thank you, Robert.
Thoughtfully portrayed Robert, and you have me pondering what my self portrait might look like, the best I can do is send you a self pic’… hope the link works for you…
https://1drv.ms/i/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g8kRKmpcMoFQIHWK6A
My self-portrait might be of a tree stump or basket of rocks. I’m feeling more inanimate these days. 🙂
You paint an interesting picture, a basket of rocks, atop an old tree-stump.
And both would resemble me! 🙂
Like I’m a picture frame on a paling fence.
Yes! Ha.
Whoops , the pic link. https://1drv.ms/i/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g8h1-Dkapn3_o8g4Wg
And yes, thank you. The link worked.
