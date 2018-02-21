My good friend Stephanie L. Harper has a book coming out! Pre-publication orders start next week. Let the ordering begin!
Lupercalia
We probe into the distant wintry
rest of white oaks & umbrella pines
moonlit with longing to thrill
in the feral hesitant glints
that crack the black tourmaline cold
our eyes pursuing their penumbrae
until the brink of blindness reaching
for our bloodline of lost
infidel selves still bound
to the night’s crystalline tenors
As our illicit newborn brothers were
abandoned to the Tiber & delivered
keening for milk to their mongrel lives
we too were borne by a savage river
to a mother waiting on the Palatine shore
“Lupercalia” appears in my chapbook, This Being Done, which will be available for pre-sale purchase at Finishing Line Press, starting next week! Stay tuned for more announcements, including the order link on the Finishing Line Press website as soon as it goes live!
Robert, thank you. That piece alone is worth the chapbook! I can’t wait until my thesis is finished. I’d so rather read great poetry like this than PubMed and the JAMA articles.
