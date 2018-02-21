SLHARPERPOETRY

Lupercalia

We probe into the distant wintry

rest of white oaks & umbrella pines

moonlit with longing to thrill

in the feral hesitant glints

that crack the black tourmaline cold

our eyes pursuing their penumbrae

until the brink of blindness reaching

for our bloodline of lost

infidel selves still bound

to the night’s crystalline tenors

As our illicit newborn brothers were

abandoned to the Tiber & delivered

keening for milk to their mongrel lives

we too were borne by a savage river

to a mother waiting on the Palatine shore

“Lupercalia” appears in my chapbook, This Being Done, which will be available for pre-sale purchase at Finishing Line Press, starting next week! Stay tuned for more announcements, including the order link on the Finishing Line Press website as soon as it goes live!