Self-Portrait with Bruise

Some damages announce, others conceal.

How else may we continue

despite our best

inattentions? And which treasure

do we truly hold

closer, the blood orange

or the blade

that parts its segments? At

thirty I would have chosen

one. At forty, the other. Now,

options spread like branches among the cedars.

Ruptured vessels reveal our lapses.

***

This was published in Shadowtrain in August 2015, and appeared here in March 2016.