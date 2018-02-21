Self-Portrait with Bruise
Some damages announce, others conceal.
How else may we continue
despite our best
inattentions? And which treasure
do we truly hold
closer, the blood orange
or the blade
that parts its segments? At
thirty I would have chosen
one. At forty, the other. Now,
options spread like branches among the cedars.
Ruptured vessels reveal our lapses.
***
This was published in Shadowtrain in August 2015, and appeared here in March 2016.
How the passing of time increases our choices
Amazing how that is…
I love this, Robert.
Thank you, Leslie!
Loved it!
“Ruptured vessels reveal our lapses.”
❤
WOW-Good.
I admire your poetry (though I neglect to visit).
Similes stop me in my tracks. To me they say ‘like’ but leave a whole heap of ‘unlike’; I prefer to see the edges of one thing blurred into the other. May I quiz you about your use of them as a poetic device?
M.
