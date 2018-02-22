Recording of “Shadow”

Shadow
walking,
crushing juniper berries
at dusk
the dog shadows me
in his absence
* * *
“Shadow” first appeared here in April, 2015. It could be considered a companion piece to “Mother’s Day,” which is included in the July 2016 edition of The Lake.
Music: “Thunderbird” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Wow. This reading is heavy. And not in the Beatnik sense. I mean, it’s not what I anticipated, but it’s perfect.
I knew I should have worn the beret.
I agree that should be the general rule…
You definitely get a pass this time, though!
The Lovely Wife says I look like a goof ball in my beret. Whatever could she mean? 😄
