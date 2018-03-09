This poem! Read it out loud. Feels good, doesn’t it?
Alabaster
I am a pink rose petal’s pale glow
black ash tamped in furrows
between the breaths of the living
& the droning of the dead
the dawn’s blush unfurling over sand dunes
& seagulls soaring on thermal spirits
of iodine salt & shellfish
& sometimes scattering in the wind
I can’t find where everything else ends & I begin
Now rising from the morning hush this cloud of me
speaks to the red tail hawk perched on a streetlamp
& tells her I’m fine because I’m still not sure
how to talk about not being fine
I am an instar trying to be
the clearest version of myself to sculpt
a final skin of lucent crystal
so that when you come to see my cinder eyes
glinting diamond dust I will be
the embered dusk bleeding into the sea
& you will know the truth of me
STEPHANIE L…
View original post 68 more words
Yes, indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person