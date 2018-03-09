SLHARPERPOETRY

Alabaster

I am a pink rose petal’s pale glow

black ash tamped in furrows

between the breaths of the living

& the droning of the dead

the dawn’s blush unfurling over sand dunes

& seagulls soaring on thermal spirits

of iodine salt & shellfish

& sometimes scattering in the wind

I can’t find where everything else ends & I begin

Now rising from the morning hush this cloud of me

speaks to the red tail hawk perched on a streetlamp

& tells her I’m fine because I’m still not sure

how to talk about not being fine

I am an instar trying to be

the clearest version of myself to sculpt

a final skin of lucent crystal

so that when you come to see my cinder eyes

glinting diamond dust I will be

the embered dusk bleeding into the sea

& you will know the truth of me

STEPHANIE L…