I Must Be Doing Something Right, Somewhere, Sometime, Maybe?

Since New Year’s Day, 24 publications have turned down my writing. Before that, I received ten rejections in December, which only tied my sixth worst monthly total for 2017! So yeah, I know the sting of rejection. Mostly it resembles a mosquito’s bite – a bit annoying, it disappears quickly. But one will occasionally strike like a scorpion – WHAM – and it swells and throbs for a while and I wonder why the hell I continue dallying with this odd thing we call poetry. I suppose it’s enough that from time to time a complete stranger will respond kindly, or an editor will ask to see a few pieces for consideration. Or a few poems get published in print…
My poetry has appeared in these print publications over the past year. Although much of my writing is published online, I’m still enamored with print. Something about the smell, the feel of paper. Ah, bliss.
And why do I continue writing? It’s the doing of it, the process. That is what really matters.
And the in the end we’ll be immortalized by the words we left behind…or so I tell myself.
Something to look forward to. Maybe not. 🙂
You are right about the process. But encouragement is useful, too
Timely encouragement truly helps!
You have my vote.
And you have mine, Ken.
Never lose sight, dear Bob, that the creation of beauty — and even those earnest, open-hearted, fully thought out attempts that ultimately seem to fall short — is the totality of your province. Answer the call of creation with your considerable gifts, and let the results be heard by those who have ears to hear. I’m glad I’m one of them, as are your many other readers. You have consoled, inspired and moved me, and I thank you.
Ah, Cate, thank you. I’m blessed to be able to devote so much time to this craft. I’ve learn much from exploring language and ideas through writing, and hope to continue doing so.
I often feel alone in my rejections. So glad to know I have company. Thanks, Bob.
You’re never alone in rejection, Sarah!
Absolute agreement with your bottom line. Writing is an organic need for some of us!
You are definitely doing something right … rejects are bound to outnumber accepts!
Curious, what creative thing do you do with reject notices? Annual marshmallow roast?
Just about everything I send out gets published, but some of the pieces take a little (or a lot) longer. Back in my earlier days, when submissions were done through the mail, I used to keep rejection slips in a box, and would read through them from time to time. I still have the box and those rejections, but haven’t much to add to it unless I start printing out all of the email rejections I receive. But that would be too many!
In the past six months, I’ve received 20 rejections for my book. Some days, it really gets to me; other days, I remember I’m not writing for “them”…but the wish to connect with other like-minded spirits remains strong. So I keep writing. I hope I always can and always do. I wish the same for you — and that you continue to forge strong connections with those who inspire and appreciate your craft.
Ouch! I certainly understand those feelings. It seems to me to be a labor of “being” – this is what I’ve chosen to do with my days. Funny – I just now received a rejection, my fourth of the month, as I wrote that last sentence. 🙂
“It’s the doing of it, the process.” – True. Also the passion. Bob, you are an inspiration to people like us who write poetry.
Thank you. There’s no other reason for me to write.
Echoing pranabaxom! There is even such a thing as “Process Philosophy”, as discussed in the “Conclusion” section of my post at https://soundeagle.wordpress.com/2013/03/18/soundeagle-in-best-moment-award-from-moment-matters/
May 2018 be a much better year for you, Robert, writing- and publishing-wise!
Thank you for your kind words and for the link!
You are very welcome, Robert! I look forward to your feedback at the said post. Thank you in anticipation. 🙂
Hi Robert,
I just updated the said post a moment ago. You might need to refresh the webpage to see the updated version, if you are already there reading it.
Thanks for letting me know.
With you all the way, Bob! And I’m a print lover too, been known to stroke and even kiss a good book/journal. Thanks for this.
What’s funny is that I believe more people have the opportunity to read our online publications than those in print. Still, the former bookseller and collector in me can’t help but love the tangible artifact.
Thanks for sharing, Robert. It’s a good reminder everyone gets rejections, as well as reminding us of why we write. But there is something special about seeing one’s words in print,
The rejections always outnumber the acceptances, but those few acceptances offer such encouragement!
Your post definitely rings true, and not just in getting published somewhere. Just consider how tedious the job hunt is, when you are applying and applying, and there is always nothing to show for it.
Oh, I’ve been there, too. It can be so discouraging.
That’s show biz, my friend. Don’t take it to heart. Or–well, we all do, but don’t believe yourself when you do.
You are right, Ellen. When I first started out lo those many years ago, rejections were initially devastating. I got over that within the first year. Now I mostly shrug, and look for somewhere else to send the rejections.
You seem like a very intentional writer. Who are your intended readers? Do you have any in your circle of friends?
Every publisher receives hundreds of unsolicited candidates each year. What criteria do they use to “triage” what they get? Who are the writers they always publish?
Rejections say, “we do not have an audience for this among our readers.” or, “we look for a very specific type or style of writing.” New authors always have a hard task to get noticed and read. Imagine yourself with piles of fat envelopes growing every time the post office delivers.
They try to get through them as fast as possible. They might take a glance at the synopsis, the page count, conforming format, and throw it in one pile or the other; for rejection,(the big pile) further reading,(the small pile) and “on-the-mark.” (on their desk). If I had a book to pitch, I would put the synopsis on the back of the envelope with the number of pages and the format used, along with my name, address and phone number (wishful thinking;). Your writing is right for someone, you just have to find out whom.
My readers tend to be lovers of language, well read people who possess a philosophical bent, and who aren’t turned off by being asked to think a bit. Only a handful of my local friends are interested in poetry, but I have quite a few friends and acquaintances spread across the globe who are also writers.
And you’re right – the writing is right for someone. Most of what I produce eventually gets published. Some of it takes longer to find the right match.
I consider that a great accomplishment, Robert, and an even better attitude! I am sans blog on WordPress (again) to simplify my life and recalibrate it to a more local scale, and being published won’t be on my mind again until the book’s finished, but I agree with you 100% on the unique joys of the typeset page. One’s fingers should catch a little on the words, along with one’s imagination. 🙂
I’m not good at much, but seem to have mastered the art of rejection!
I for one, love your work! Keep at it.
Thank you, Nancie. I don’t know how to stop. 🙂
good thing 🙂
I’ve had similar thoughts lately. I got a rejection day before yesterday that stung, then woke up to an acceptance yesterday. I’m a low submitter and rarely have more than three subs out at once. It seems to cushion the rejections somewhat. I’m just happy that you blog so we can easily follow your published work!
Thanks, Charlotte. It’s an odd thing we do, isn’t it?
A great post that has stimulated a lot of kindred confessions along with some advice. My rejection box is filled to the brim, but your words have encouraged me – yet again – to keep trying. Thanks.
Keep writing, keep submitting, D! I really want to make your seven layer taco dip, but I’m alone this week, and afraid that I’d eat it all myself. 🙂
Ah, Robert! Stick with us….You know you are really only famous among friends!!
dwight
Do Self-publishing. You can do it yourself at Office Max!! $10.00 each with coupons for 20 or more. Plastic covers and spiral binding.
Dwight
I am impressed by how much work you put in to your writing. I have been bookmarking a list of places that accept submissions for publications that you have posted. I appreciate the support and encouragement you give to others, as well as the quality of the writing you share with us. I hope to start sending out poems but I don’t know if I will be able to accept the rejections you speak of, Thanks for what you do. Dan
Bob let’s be honest, we wrote to quiet the voices. Haha. Told my husband about the armpit poem this morning. He couldn’t stop laughing 😉 Your poetry is wonderful.
“And why do I continue writing? It’s the doing of it, the process. That is what really matters.”
Need to hear that over and over again 🙂
