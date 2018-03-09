Some Dogs are Larger Than Others
How he stares
at you,
relentless
in his desire,
offering
belly to scratch
and head to pet
just when you most
need them,
even if
you don’t know it,
then curling
against you, saying
in the language
of warmth and fur,
this, just this.
* * *
“Some Dogs are Larger Than Others” first appeared here in January 2017.
Life’s simple pleasures.
The best!
Good write.
Thank you.
This is so lovely! :o)
Dogs bring out the best in me! Woof woof!
Aww, this melted my heart. Our fur babies are amazing at “humaning”, so much better than we are at times.
They are good for the soul, not to mention one’s blood pressure!
Ha! You’re right about that, Robert!
This is actually very sensational!
Thanks very much!
you speak good dog
Well stated–my pup is my everything!
Unconditional love always there by your side.
