Daniel Paul Marshall

The question mark defines our humanity, we are human because we have questions. Ask questions, always. Hang your humanity on it. i’m working a lot on sonnets these days; it is a wonderful form.

∞

i’ll know you’re coming by | the momentary dip

in light. Describe yourself in the space of a quatrain.

i’ll take just 4 words & a ?: what makes me human?

The a priori tapped in human does the job

of cryptic semiotics | the crossword puzzle | hopscotch

of nouns & adjectives— is this the nihilism of progress

or the progress of nihilism? Reduction | acquiescence

or just plain sensible? i’d call it nothing short of deadlock.

This basic | we’re all odd & even: even with one another

& odd with the inestimable latitudes & longitudes

of the skull | which nature probably won’t survive.

The light still hasn’t dipped | you haven’t…