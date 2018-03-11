Interview Up at The Quiet Letter

The Quiet Letter, a platform dedicated to contemporary literature, is based in India and operates from a small provincial town. Editor Pawan N. Hira recently interviewed me. The poetry world is indeed great and small, global and local.
That was a very interesting read, Bob – different than most interviews I’ve read. Somehow, quite intimate, more personal. Really liked it!
It was definitely different. I was a bit hesitant about using the personal emails, but in the end felt it would be okay. Pawan was very kind, and I find it so inspiring that he’s trying to support literature in such a way.
Yes, his enthusiasm really came across!
Oh, most definitely!
A fascinating read … appreciate your candid responses on how poems “arrive” and how others might “interpret” them. Like any art, the beholder largely determines relevance. And the notion of letting a poem marinate … ahh!
I just completed the first draft of a poem begun in January. Let the marination begin! I’ll probably look it over the next few days, make some changes, and then let it rest for a while. Sometimes I forget about them for months and months!
i was quite surprised to discover that you are a p.o.e.t. When did this happen? i always had you more as a renovator of sentences, or a curator of existential dilemmas.
What, you didn’t get the memo?
i must have dozed through that one, or got it mixed up with something else, i am liable to such miscalculations.
Always a pleasure to read your opinions on matters of matter & life & the such. Bosting little interview, as we say where i am from.
Typed in triplicate on an IBM Selectric typewriter…
Might as well be speaking Provincial Latin.
Oh, the correcting typewriters were all the rage!
People love being corrected, look at Grammerly.
