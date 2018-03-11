Interview Up at The Quiet Letter

The Quiet Letter, a platform dedicated to contemporary literature, is based in India and operates from a small provincial town. Editor Pawan N. Hira recently interviewed me. The poetry world is indeed great and small, global and local.

Interview Up at The Quiet Letter

  2. A fascinating read … appreciate your candid responses on how poems “arrive” and how others might “interpret” them. Like any art, the beholder largely determines relevance. And the notion of letting a poem marinate … ahh!

    • I just completed the first draft of a poem begun in January. Let the marination begin! I’ll probably look it over the next few days, make some changes, and then let it rest for a while. Sometimes I forget about them for months and months!

