Lynne Burnett

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

Variable, the pastures hooved by lives

in full gallop, unbridled by time:

beneath the immutable drift of the sun

move the rounded and risen,

the angled and gleaming, the limbs,

wings, fins sweating with use.

Unstoppably given to their one life.

As the light gives unstoppably—

teacupped in petals, glowing

in a green persuasion of leaves,

slipping through salt-licked grains

of sand, lifted high on a spread

wing, in the flash and splash

of a salmon’s fin, between a deer’s

leap and a dog’s outstretched paw.

And this, the monopoly of earth’s

home star: a bright creeping

into the rooms behind closed doors.

This is night’s good pupil, daily bent

over the riveting texts of our world,

whose gaze, upon turning

a sudden last page, stays warm

on the straightening back of a man,

warm on his unstoppable hands.

Another poem from my chapbook…