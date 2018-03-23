Door Harp
tear-shaped or is
it the inviolable
form of the
candle’s flame ever
changing but constant
in its own
presence that being
momentary or fixed
as a loved
one’s death I
listen and hear
only three notes
each one solitary
and aloof yet
of one purpose
Yet another piece from the eighties. It first appeared here in November 2015.
In spite of the poem’s somber tone, this makes me wish for a door harp! Curious … is the harp that inspired this poem is still with you …? The one pictured?
“candle’s flame ever / changing but constant” – imagery in motion!
Yes, the one pictured. A gift from long ago – it came from a shop in Salado.
There’s a tone to this, although somber, it’s welcoming too:
“fixed
as a loved
one’s death I
listen and hear
only three notes
each one solitary
and aloof yet
of one purpose”
Thanks, Tre. I, too, like to think of it as welcoming, or perhaps accepting.
You’re most welcome!
