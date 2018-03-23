Door Harp

candle

 

Door Harp

tear-shaped or is
it the inviolable
form of the

candle’s flame ever
changing but constant
in its own

presence that being
momentary or fixed
as a loved

one’s death I
listen and hear
only three notes

each one solitary
and aloof yet
of one purpose

 

image

 

Yet another piece from the eighties. It first appeared here in November 2015.

5 thoughts on “Door Harp

  1. In spite of the poem’s somber tone, this makes me wish for a door harp! Curious … is the harp that inspired this poem is still with you …? The one pictured?
    “candle’s flame ever / changing but constant” – imagery in motion!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. There’s a tone to this, although somber, it’s welcoming too:

    “fixed
    as a loved

    one’s death I
    listen and hear
    only three notes

    each one solitary
    and aloof yet
    of one purpose”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

