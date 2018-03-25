Snow Country
desolate the reach
of space a
curved line of
white empty as
the loneliness one
feels the tone
is different on
a day like
this she says
unaware that her
words fall like
snow in the
mountains soft quiet
in the roar
no one hears
* * *
Another piece from the eighties…this first appeared here in November 2015.
brilliant, my friend. as always.
warmest wishes and regards.
Peace and Equality and Love and Respect and Justice for All ✌ ✊ 👍
You are kind as always, Afzal. Thank you.
never kind my friend. just appreciate stellar writing. Peace my brother ✌👍✊
This is quietly stunning
Thanks very much, Derrick.
Read this while listening to Tangerine Dream’s Yellowstone. Fit very nicely.
Penned by a very youthful Robert O, though the blood coursing through his veins was already infused by poetic serum ❤
