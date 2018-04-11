Cameren at age 4, taken Mother’s Day 2005

In Response to My 13 Year-Old Daughter’s Letter

Apologize? For regretting your birth?

That the white dove of sarcasm

has officially fledged from your belly

alit on the canopy & uncaged its crystal trill

comes to me as no surprise

But neither of us could have foreseen the power

your brooding would conceive of pencil & ire

before the moment you spat out crumpled & hand delivered

my saltwater baptism

Your own tears now dried for hours blaze for me

from the gold heart in your gray-green eyes

willing my belief that you truly didn’t realize

I’ve been there your whole life

At sundown I’m the one always stumbling through the wood

like some sort of village idiot brandishing my dim lantern

at the giant pines as if I might catch them in the act

of uprooting themselves & slinking away

Though you flit…