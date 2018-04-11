Read this stunning poem. Then read the rest of the book! You won’t regret it.
Cameren at age 4, taken Mother’s Day 2005
In Response to My 13 Year-Old Daughter’s Letter
Apologize? For regretting your birth?
That the white dove of sarcasm
has officially fledged from your belly
alit on the canopy & uncaged its crystal trill
comes to me as no surprise
But neither of us could have foreseen the power
your brooding would conceive of pencil & ire
before the moment you spat out crumpled & hand delivered
my saltwater baptism
Your own tears now dried for hours blaze for me
from the gold heart in your gray-green eyes
willing my belief that you truly didn’t realize
I’ve been there your whole life
At sundown I’m the one always stumbling through the wood
like some sort of village idiot brandishing my dim lantern
at the giant pines as if I might catch them in the act
of uprooting themselves & slinking away
Though you flit…
It is an incredible poem.
It is, indeed. I was fortunate to be able to read the book in both draft and finished form. It’s a doozie!
Yes!!!
So glad you like it. There’s more where that came from!
Cant wait.
😏🌷
😃
I’m trying. I’m scared to put up my poetry now. To Many local.people 😱 readin
I have the opposite problem – very few locals read my poetry! 🙃 But seriously, I understand that revealing yourself in such a way can be daunting. How much to say, how to say it…
Exactly
Can you imagine that. Always having 👀
It would be difficult.
Heck ya. IM contemplating a second site
More private 🤔
That might be the thing to do.
That’s a hell of a poem. Thank you for leading me to it.
