Recording of Bottom, Falling

Bottom, Falling
Through that window you see another bird
rising, unlabeled, unwanted, yet noticed.
A limb’s last leaf. The boy’s breath.
Like the morning after your father died,
when temperature didn’t register
and heat shallowed through the morning’s
end. Still you shivered. Glass. Wind.
Night’s body. How to calibrate nothing’s
grace? Take notes. Trace its echo. Try.
“Bottom Falling” was published in Into the Void in October 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. It was written in response to a note my friend Michael sent me, and as he’s in town and we’re having lunch today, it seems a good time to repost this.
Robert’s work is always so good. He connects in so many quiet, subtle ways.
I’ve listened to this several times…hauntingly good, penetrative. I am reminded that some of the things I’ve written I feel are best, are simple. And the highly personal, specific context of the work does not detract from how well it connects.
We each have our own specifics, and Bob has a way that allows to find validity in our own connection to his writing.
Thanks very much, Ken.
Thanks for reblogging and for your kind comments. My hope is to offer the universal in specific details. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. 🙂
