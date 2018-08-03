simonhlilly

BARDIC REPLY

Our art is not about sanity.

You, who have learned neither name nor edge,

Who insist there is one word, one view, one meaning.

You can know nothing of this glory, this defeat, this wonder.

Whose life must be pleasant above all things,

despite death and all its monsters, despite the shadows, the whispers.

Trained neither to remember nor forget, muddling through.

Oh the mirrors are sharp and they are fine, but they lie.

That is never your face that looks out -just a trick we

Have become accustomed to, knowing no better.

Staring into dark pools hypnotised, dissassociated, becoming

Numb, drained of decisions, drained of moments,

the buzzing of summer flies, the click of electrical circuits.

—