Self-Portrait as Blemish
Do not turn away. Stare at my impropriety
and accept the facts exposed: the mixed,
the blended, the unholy result of the extra-
legal conjoining. Or, that unconcealed
mark on the cheek, brown or black,
a pupil in the eye of the sack-clothed
target. Look closer. Ask your question.
I am the world inside the fermented
egg, the tacit accusation. What you choose
not to see. Feel my breath. Remember.
This is so good Robert! We are so in demand of perfection that a little dot spoils it all! I love it.
The “what you choose not to see…” is so on target.
Thanks, Dwight. We so often get caught up in things that don’t matter…
So true!
We are often blinded by the blemishes. (K)
And for all the wrong reasons!
Contrary to a fault.
The image is perfect. I couldn’t look at my whole face for over a year, a strange side effect from a particularly rough loss, so this collection of words speak to me through a megaphone.
We are so often hard on ourselves for no good reason, believing that others’ views are more valid.
My inner critic is merciless. Causal insults are frosting!
Sounds familiar…
But see what great writers they’ve made us. Ha.
😉
Okajj, I will look closer. Does your egg have wings?
I think that’s a matter of opinion and perception.
Nothings perfect in our world Robert, and wonder about our perceptions of perfect and beauty, Maybe it’s all in the wind.
Oh, yes.
yes ilke it
The Waterboys are one of my fav’s
I enjoyed this piece Robert!
Thank you, Diana.
How does it works?
I’m not sure what you’re asking.
Thank you so much.
Thank you for reblogging.
now i’m stuck inside a fermented egg. : (
I suppose there are worse places to be. Better places, too. 🙂
feel my breath
Thank you.
