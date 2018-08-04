Theory and Practice of Tension (duet for guitar and mandolin)
By compromise I mean the gap between desire and
ability, the difference between mist and fog, cold air
and warmer water. Held taut, the line remains constant,
reciprocated energy observing Hooke’s Law. Though
inadequate in our attempts, in singing we often express
more than words convey, a bridging of music and lyric,
the extension commensurable to the force, as in the
bended A string trilling at dusk, words shimmering
nearby: equilibrium in thought and deed, in body and
intent. And what is the yield strength of need, of want
and notion? The fertile tremolo, plying note upon note,
peace through constant velocity. Presuming failure,
I limit my attentions and compress. When the sum of all
forces equals zero, we attain balance, owing no one.
Proportional to distance: the strings and bridge.
***
My friend Chuck and I get together on occasion to make noise with guitar and mandolin. We are not musicians. But we laugh, sing tunes written for better voices, drink good beer, and enjoy ourselves. Occasionally the sound we achieve transcends our abilities. I live for those moments.
“Theory and Practice of Tension” first appeared here in April 2016.
The air you breathe holds the notes you play, words you exchange, your laughter, and so you are enriched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That between state is often the perfect place to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delightful explanation
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Derrick. I may not be good, but I have fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Occasionally the sound we achieve transcends our abilities”…a perfect description, Robert. As an enthusiastic guitar player (with not a lot of talent), this resonates with me!! Also beer helps> JIM
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t happen often enough, but it’s inspiring when it does. And yes, Jim, beer helps! 🙂
LikeLike
Hafiz said:
“A poet is someone
Who can pour light into a cup,
Then raise it to nourish
Your beautiful parched, holy mouth.”
You are one of those poets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Carrie. You are too kind!
LikeLike
Wonderful Bob! I guess all the interactions of life are proportional to the distance the strings and the bridge. Tension keeps the world humming rather than fighting!
LikeLike
I know whereof you speak! I’m in a band. We are not good, but we have fun. Sometimes those rare moments of transcendence are achieved, and they’re precious.
LikeLike