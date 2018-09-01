Navigating the World of Poetry Publication: And Tips for Submitting your Poems

by Brian Geiger

Setting the Stage

Many poets view editors with the same distrust and artistic frustration that musicians harbor toward their record labels. They’re often seen as little more than oppressive, even bureaucratic, barriers to creativity who, by some stroke of luck, became the gatekeepers of the larger artistic world that so many poets dream to be a part of.

This view is completely understandable. It’s frustrating to know that the fate of your work is in someone else’s hands, that something you’ve so carefully crafted must first be put on trial by a judge and jury whose credibility you may already doubt.

And there’s a feeling of invalidation there, too. Implicit in a rejected poem is a rejected poet, damning feedback from the professional world that seems to say that you’re just not up to snuff.