Lake Pavilion (after Wang Wei)

Lake Pavilion

The boat carries the honored guest

so regally across the lake.

We look out over the railing and sip our wine.

Lotus blossoms, everywhere.

As is nearly always the case, I had more questions then answers when I first considered this adaptation, beginning with “what is happening here?” Yes, someone crosses a lake to meet a guest, they drink wine and see flowers in the water. But what does this signify? From my 21st century Texan viewpoint, the poem seems to be a piece about spiritual passage, and I colored my version with this in mind, using visual references to capitalize on and support the theme – crossing a body of water, looking outward, and of course, observing the lotus flowers, which hold great symbolism in Chinese and Buddhist culture.

The Chinese-poems.com transliteration:

Small barge go to meet honoured guest

Leisurely lake on come

At railing face cup alcohol

On all sides lotus bloom

This first appeared on the blog in November 2014. My, how time has passed.