Lake Pavilion (after Wang Wei)

Lake Pavilion
The boat carries the honored guest
so regally across the lake.
We look out over the railing and sip our wine.
Lotus blossoms, everywhere.
As is nearly always the case, I had more questions then answers when I first considered this adaptation, beginning with “what is happening here?” Yes, someone crosses a lake to meet a guest, they drink wine and see flowers in the water. But what does this signify? From my 21st century Texan viewpoint, the poem seems to be a piece about spiritual passage, and I colored my version with this in mind, using visual references to capitalize on and support the theme – crossing a body of water, looking outward, and of course, observing the lotus flowers, which hold great symbolism in Chinese and Buddhist culture.
The Chinese-poems.com transliteration:
Small barge go to meet honoured guest
Leisurely lake on come
At railing face cup alcohol
On all sides lotus bloom
This first appeared on the blog in November 2014. My, how time has passed.
i agree with your interpretation and it’s beautiful –
Thanks, Beth. Each poem offers multiple options, which makes the process even more interesting.
And, drinking alcohol, which apparently has enhanced spirituality and appreciation since eternity. 🙂 Thinking of Li Po and smiling.
Yes! Which reminds me that I haven’t had a beer in days. Perhaps I should attempt to enhance my spirituality this weekend.
I like both translations.
It’s all about the space between…
Both versions are very peaceful. Lovely.
