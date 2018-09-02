The Loneliness of the Last

Always exposed, never sharing the comfort

of between, you see only the departed

diminishing with each second’s passage, blurring,

shrinking, and finally blinking out, all points

erased in the null, an eye closing in the tunnel.

Or, inhaling the fragrance of an unseen orange

grove filtered through coal and thick, black

coils, you accept the limits of possibility,

known only by edges flowing past, lost

to touch and forever beyond reach in the draft

of the inadmissible. Departure defines

you. What lies ahead is not yours to embrace.

* * *

“The Loneliness of the Last” was published as a mini-broadside by ELJ Editions in February 2017.

“Trem Abandonado” by Rafael Vianna Croffi

(https://www.flickr.com/photos/rvc/29472173566)