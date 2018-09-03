A Short History of Monsters and Everything Else that Gives Substance to the Dream

Shenandoah Breakdown



In certain ways the thirty-year old guy with the man-bun

and beard wearing a neatly fitting tee shirt on a summer day

is just as much of an asshole as the drunk guy with the

Confederate flag and gun who ends up shooting himself

in the leg thinking he’s defending America from the next

great invasion, each deluded by the pressure and trends

within their respective peer groups, except it’s unlikely

that the hipster with the man-bun is ever going to shoot

anyone or consciously exercise his political will for the

purpose of oppressing anyone who doesn’t look like him,

while the only person the good ole guy with the gun is

going to save is a man wearing a three piece suit who worries

less about his sagging balls than the possibility that his profits

might one day sag along with them. And so the system

as it now…