2 Poems Up at Lost River Literary Magazine

Posted on by

My poems “Letter to Schnee from the Stent’s Void” and “Genealogy Dream” are live in Issue 4 of Lost River literary magazine. Many thanks to editor Leigh Cheak for publishing these two.

11 thoughts on “2 Poems Up at Lost River Literary Magazine

  5. These two are marvelous, masterful, devastating, Sir Robert. I’d go as far as to say they’re among your absolute best. The prosey, conversational quality in these pieces (that is, in contrast to some of your more minimalist work) lets us see more of the wondrous human entity that gave them life — what a gift! — whose ability to apprehend, synthesize, and disseminate experiential truth is on an order so rarely encountered anywhere, and I mean ANYWHERE… “Genealogy Dream” is complexly, heart-rendingly gorgeous — exquisite. Congrats on this placement, and thank you for “engendering” and blessing the world with such beautiful depth and clarity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    • I can’t tell you how pleased I am that you feel that way about these two. “Genealogy” was the result of a solicitation. I didn’t complete it in time for that publication’s deadline. Ha! You just can’t rush some things… I do so enjoy using a conversational voice, but invariably return to my roots (or “loots,” as my Mom would have said) for most of my writing. We are what we are…although that’s subject to change. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.