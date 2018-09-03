2 Poems Up at Lost River Literary Magazine

My poems “Letter to Schnee from the Stent’s Void” and “Genealogy Dream” are live in Issue 4 of Lost River literary magazine. Many thanks to editor Leigh Cheak for publishing these two.
Wonderful poems, Robert. I particularly like the letter.
Thnaks, Merril. I enjoy writing letter poems – they seem to demand an expansiveness that other types of poems don’t. Funny how that is.
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew. It’s always thrilling.
You’re welcome.
Congrats!
Thank you!
Congrats, Bob.
Thanks, Cate. It’s always exciting to find homes for these poems.
These two are marvelous, masterful, devastating, Sir Robert. I’d go as far as to say they’re among your absolute best. The prosey, conversational quality in these pieces (that is, in contrast to some of your more minimalist work) lets us see more of the wondrous human entity that gave them life — what a gift! — whose ability to apprehend, synthesize, and disseminate experiential truth is on an order so rarely encountered anywhere, and I mean ANYWHERE… “Genealogy Dream” is complexly, heart-rendingly gorgeous — exquisite. Congrats on this placement, and thank you for “engendering” and blessing the world with such beautiful depth and clarity.
I can’t tell you how pleased I am that you feel that way about these two. “Genealogy” was the result of a solicitation. I didn’t complete it in time for that publication’s deadline. Ha! You just can’t rush some things… I do so enjoy using a conversational voice, but invariably return to my roots (or “loots,” as my Mom would have said) for most of my writing. We are what we are…although that’s subject to change. 🙂
