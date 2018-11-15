Jeff Schwaner’s “Hymnals” illuminate my shadowed days. Follow along. You won’t regret it.
November hymnal (12)
That day the house hit my brain with a piece
of its basement it was like I finally saw death’s
name. Like death was revealed as a real person,
someone you’d asked to see if the right size
shoes were in the back and who disappeared
and never came back out but now here he is
years later, he’s cradling this box in his arms
and he’s close enough so you realize he must
have an actual name, he’s not the devil or any
supernatural thing, he’s just the person who will
put on the shoes for you, you’d better sit down
for this, and when he leans down to fix the laces
there are more people behind him, an unending
line of all the people who’ve been helping you
toward your death, from before you were born
up to the last face you will see. I…
