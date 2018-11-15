Translations from the English

November hymnal (12)

That day the house hit my brain with a piece

of its basement it was like I finally saw death’s

name. Like death was revealed as a real person,

someone you’d asked to see if the right size

shoes were in the back and who disappeared

and never came back out but now here he is

years later, he’s cradling this box in his arms

and he’s close enough so you realize he must

have an actual name, he’s not the devil or any

supernatural thing, he’s just the person who will

put on the shoes for you, you’d better sit down

for this, and when he leans down to fix the laces

there are more people behind him, an unending

line of all the people who’ve been helping you

toward your death, from before you were born

up to the last face you will see. I…