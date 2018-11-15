Poem Up at Kikwetu: A Journal of East African Literature

My poem, “Chilled Soba,” has been published by Kikwetu: A Journal of East African Literature. I am grateful to the editors for accepting my poem.
My poem, “Chilled Soba,” has been published by Kikwetu: A Journal of East African Literature. I am grateful to the editors for accepting my poem.
Wonderful poem, Bob! Congratulations 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Lynne!
LikeLike
Great post 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Robert. I really like this poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril. Food makes me think. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Congrats, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Ken.
LikeLike
congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
When I grow up I would like to be just like Mr Okaji poetically…Congrats bro
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very kind! Thank you.
LikeLike
Well done my friend 💓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Candice. I hope you are doing well.
LikeLike
nice post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike