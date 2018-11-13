Scarecrow Replies

This talk of destiny and exceptionalism and the incessant

push towards terror inflames my metaphorical innards.

Birds may kill, but they don’t practice genocide and never

erase history’s missteps with published falsities; their songs

remain true. Not so with man. What grows importance is

not what you hold but what another has in his grasp, no matter

how tenuous. I think of water and how some would charge

for the right to drink, or withhold it from those who cannot

pay. And air? Whose breath defines the dollar? Or the fear

that a distant neighbor might receive a benefit that you

neither need nor desire. Crows claim territory but roam

with the season, adapt as necessary. While they may provoke

curses in their wake, their damage is temporary and they

don’t poison for profit. If I could leave my post what station

would I accept? Having shared my days with sky-bound

friends, how could I choose another? They sing and swoop

and cooperate among the winds, taking only what they need.

They neither hoard nor covet. They steal but don’t swindle.

Their wings lift no grudges. Even gravity respects them.

“Scarecrow Replies” first appeared in MockingHeart Review in May 2018. Thank you to editor Clare Martin for her generosity and many kindnesses.