May You Find Peace and Joy in the Coming Year Posted on December 26, 2018 by robert okaji May you find peace and joy in the coming year. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Same to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas, Bob! And a very happy new year! So glad to have come across you. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sudhanshu. The feeling is mutual!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas and a happy new year with lots of words
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many, many words! And thank you!
LikeLike
And the same to you and yours!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merril!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best for the season to you Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, V.J.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you too, Bob! And thank you for your almost daily words that light my day😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Lynne! Let’s hope for a great 2019!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Season’s greetings and Merry Christmas to you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Devika!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, RD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
And to you too, Robert! Keep those wonderful poems coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Mary Jo. I’ll keep writing if you will!
LikeLike
Ho, ho! Here’s to celebrating this season … and keeping renewed spirit through the coming year. Please pass my greeting on to Scarecrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ho, ho right back atcha, Jazz! Let’s hope for a fantastic 2019!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May you also, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Betty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas to my fellow bloggers! You are my inspirations 😀
LikeLike
Thanks very much.
LikeLike
Merry “Amaterasu-Omikami-Mas” to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Thank you, Daniel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May she bring the joy of the Takama no Hara
LikeLike
Oops! I hit “send” before finishing the last reply. May Amaterasu bring the joy of the Takama no Hara down to you and paint your house/writing room with divine colours!
LikeLike
Happy Christmas and Merry New Year, and may you enjoy a peace year Robert ((Hugs))
LikeLiked by 1 person
And good health to us all, Ivor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seasons greetings to you too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Thank you. You too. Many blessings and much prosperity. ✨🙏🏾✨
LikeLike