Bamboo
the ringing in
one’s ear is
not desire but
language the song
of another mouth
moving in a
different wind the
music is nothing
it is all
and has no
substance but that
shaped inside beyond
thought like growth
in a seed
there simply there
* * *
Something written in the 80s. My, how time has flown…
Terrific poem, thanks for sharing.
Thanks very much! An oldie!
I like how ringing becomes music becomes “beyond thought” … all stemming from bamboo (perhaps, as in breath blowing through flute made from bamboo … )
At the time I was probably thinking of wind rattling and rustling. But it seems to fit today’s scene as well.
Coincidence? No, my ears are always ringing. But, I’m listening to The Claypool Lennon Delirium as I read this, creating a three-way intersection (or, technically, six-way — before and after this intersection — but I digress) of ringing, song, and the seed planted by your words.
Sometimes the ringing is intentional. Sometimes it isn’t. 🙂
I like your eighties poems, Bob!
I share a lot of the same concerns with that young guy, although his poetry was a lot less consistent back then. Ha.
Love it!
Thanks, Laura.
but the music will always be there (even somehow after it is gone) (K)
It has that quality, Kerfe!
music…like growth in a seed. This took me back to the 80’s, but also kept me here. The power that a few words can evoke! Thank you for liking my poem. It too has been sitting on a shelf.
I don’t mind visiting the 80s, but I generally try to stay in the moment. 🙂 It’s good to dust off these oldies sometimes, isn’t it?
yes sir, I too want to stay in the moment, take in all I can and breath something back out on the page.
It is a fine goal, but one I fail at all too often.
What a lovely poem to read. The place I come from bamboo was ubiquitously available. And I can feel the music
Thank you, Shantanu.
Love this 👌
Thank you!
