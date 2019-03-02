SLHARPERPOETRY

What a Patriot Dreams

I saw the flags come down—

their masts falling like the trees

flattened by shockwaves

in those clips of old footage

from military nuclear bomb tests,

spliced into high school history documentaries.

They weren’t projected celluloid etchings

that teenagers confined to plastic chairs

could summarily cancel

with one hand motioning No

in the universal vernacular…

Caught in a wash of floodlights

on the indigo summer dusk,

the red-white-blue swaths crushed

in on themselves like torn parachutes,

& all vanished at once—deposed

by morning’s first, grainy insinuations

that breached the blinds’ periphery,

& accreted into a single, silent force

creeping along my bedroom walls,

as if to thwart illumination:

In this country of my own

birth & citizenship, I’ve, in turn,

given birth to two, precious children—

my riven heart’s two halves now trussed

in a spectacular fiasco of feathers & wax.

STEPHANIE L. HARPER

“What a…