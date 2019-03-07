BUY MY BOOK, OR THE CHIHUAHUA GETS

Posted on by

(Pardon the interruption. The book in question is I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes), published by Luminous Press, and available here to U.S. residents for $7.50, shipping included. Non-U.S. purchasers can order it directly from me by emailing aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com.)

…A BELLY RUB!

WHAT? YOU WERE EXPECTING SOMETHING ELSE?

 

 

 

22 thoughts on “BUY MY BOOK, OR THE CHIHUAHUA GETS

  3. Wow! My forthcoming novel calls for a homicidal maniac (and a screenplay version of a previous novel made top 10% at the Austin Film Festival.) The screenplay did not make the final cut, but there is a moral to this story — if my forthcoming novel turns screenplay, based on this photo I want you for the homicidal maniac. (Your book, by the way, is on the way to my mom’s house in New Orleans. As you may know, I’ve been wandering with backpack and no fixed abode for these past 2 or 3 years.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.