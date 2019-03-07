Overlooked
How immemorable, he thinks,
drilling into the wall.
Another hole, another day.
Fill them, and still others
beg creation.
Say mouth. Say void,
followed by tongue and burden,
by orifice and bland. Say
invisible. Empty. Say forget.
That we plan is given.
But who writes the manual
to our lives? The hammer
does not shiver at the thought
of itself. Take this board
and remove only that portion
the screw will occupy.
Level the hook. Admire
the work. Adjust.
Do this twice.
* * *
“Overlooked” was published in Mantle in August 2017. Many thanks to editor James Croal Jackson for his kind words and for taking this poem.
But do our actions leave a space, or is it a shuffling that provides a home for what is to come next?
My answers waver. I wonder about those spaces, what fills them…
Every tiny change contributes to some degree in the reshaping of now into what-comes-next …
So yes – admire the work. And do so at least twice!
The what-comes-next is often frightening, sometimes exciting, daunting. But still, we step forward.
Are we the tools? (K)
I often feel like one!
Does he drill into the wall in a tactful motion……. bringing another hole into another day. I’m sure the manual to our lives depends on how we go about it whether written well or skipped.
My manual has blank pages. Who knows what will be written?
Mmmmmmm…. then fill in the blank pages…. As you like it.
That’s the goal.
Then go for it with perseverance…..👌
