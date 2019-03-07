Overlooked

How immemorable, he thinks,

drilling into the wall.

Another hole, another day.

Fill them, and still others

beg creation.

Say mouth. Say void,

followed by tongue and burden,

by orifice and bland. Say

invisible. Empty. Say forget.

That we plan is given.

But who writes the manual

to our lives? The hammer

does not shiver at the thought

of itself. Take this board

and remove only that portion

the screw will occupy.

Level the hook. Admire

the work. Adjust.

Do this twice.

* * *

“Overlooked” was published in Mantle in August 2017. Many thanks to editor James Croal Jackson for his kind words and for taking this poem.