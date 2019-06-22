Poem Up at Claw & Blossom

My poem, “You Say Cicada, Which Shrivels My Ears,” will appear in the inaugural issue of Claw & Blossom, which is scheduled for publication today. Claw & Blossom focuses on poems in which the natural world has a distinct and critical presence. The poem was originally written during the August 2016 30-30 challenge. I’m grateful to Sunshine Jansen, who sponsored the poem and provided three words to be included in the piece: instar, ecdysis, and sap-sucking. Thank you, as well, to editor C.B. Auder for accepting the poem.
Oh! Very exciting! 🙂 Jen
Thanks very much, Jen.
Excellent! I look forward to seeing it, Bob.
Thanks, Ken.
Congratulations Robert, although I probably one too many wines (4 or 5) , to help you celebrate tonight…(Hic …)
