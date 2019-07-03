In Praise of Rain (with recording)

Posted on by

file00093561951


In Praise of Rain

Which is not to say lightning or hail.
Sometimes I forget to open the umbrella

until my glasses remind me: Wake up, you’re
wet! If scarcity breeds

value, what is a thunderhead worth
in July? A light shower in August?

Even spreadsheets can’t tell us.

 

***

We’ve had rain lately…

“In Praise of Rain” is included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available via free download from the Origami Poems Project.

file8541339345592

 

3 thoughts on “In Praise of Rain (with recording)

  1. HA! Wonderful!

    I Am an Idiot

    Yes.
    I’m an idiot,
    for I will rise
    from my work
    to watch raindrops
    patter on a sidewalk
    as though I’d never
    seen them before,
    as though these were
    the first rain
    on the first day
    in freaking Eden.

    I’m like the child
    who never tires
    of watching
    Jack spring from the box,
    who is surprised,
    each time,
    who squeals with delight,
    each time,
    as though
    this were revelation
    and he or she
    hadn’t seen this,
    already,
    a thousand times before.

    Being an idiot,
    I sometimes think
    I could make a religion of this,
    of this staring stupidly
    at the rain,
    for certainly,
    one could (and people have)
    made religions of worse.
    I think I could probably
    gather about me
    a whole troupe
    of “spiritual wives”
    and we could
    watch the rain together,
    which would be fun,
    for sure,
    for a time,
    but being an idiot,
    I lack the will
    for that,
    or, perhaps,
    the low cunning.

    This is why,
    I suppose,
    gurus are gurus,
    and I, I,
    am just another
    idiot.

    –Copyright 2018. Robert D. Shepherd. All rights reserved.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.