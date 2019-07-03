In Praise of Rain (with recording)

In Praise of Rain
Which is not to say lightning or hail.
Sometimes I forget to open the umbrella
until my glasses remind me: Wake up, you’re
wet! If scarcity breeds
value, what is a thunderhead worth
in July? A light shower in August?
Even spreadsheets can’t tell us.
***
We’ve had rain lately…
“In Praise of Rain” is included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available via free download from the Origami Poems Project.
HA! Wonderful!
I Am an Idiot
Yes.
I’m an idiot,
for I will rise
from my work
to watch raindrops
patter on a sidewalk
as though I’d never
seen them before,
as though these were
the first rain
on the first day
in freaking Eden.
I’m like the child
who never tires
of watching
Jack spring from the box,
who is surprised,
each time,
who squeals with delight,
each time,
as though
this were revelation
and he or she
hadn’t seen this,
already,
a thousand times before.
Being an idiot,
I sometimes think
I could make a religion of this,
of this staring stupidly
at the rain,
for certainly,
one could (and people have)
made religions of worse.
I think I could probably
gather about me
a whole troupe
of “spiritual wives”
and we could
watch the rain together,
which would be fun,
for sure,
for a time,
but being an idiot,
I lack the will
for that,
or, perhaps,
the low cunning.
This is why,
I suppose,
gurus are gurus,
and I, I,
am just another
idiot.
–Copyright 2018. Robert D. Shepherd. All rights reserved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are brothers in idiocy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Brother Bob!
LikeLike