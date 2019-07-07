Bamboo Flute
I am studying simplicity
in the way a rattlesnake
watches a field mouse,
which means of course
that I am doing it all wrong
and making this much more
difficult. Today’s lesson
is humility: I achieve no
tone from this damn bamboo
flute, no matter how I adjust
my mouth and wind. Go
watch football, the voices
say. Instead I go to the grocery,
buy my wife’s favorite
wine, and later pour her
a glass and offer Irish cheddar
with rice crackers and a few
grapes. I sip beer, pick up
the flute, and sound a
wavering D followed by a goose
fart and spitting hamsters.
Progress, at last! Now
back to the lesson. Relax.
I’m nailing this simplicity thing.
* * *
“Bamboo Flute” first appeared in The Larger Geometry: poems for peace, available at Amazon. This anthology of poems that “uplift, encourage and inspire,” features poets from five countries and three continents. Published by the interfaith peaceCENTER of San Antonio, Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the sale of this anthology go to benefit the peaceCENTER.
I’m pleased to have had a small role in selecting the poems.
Contributing poets include Lynne Burnett, Charlotte Hamrick, Daryl Muranaka, Stephanie L. Harper, Sudhanshu Chopra, Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa, Michael Vecchio, Rebecca Raphael and others.
I love this life lesson
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Beth! It’s an ongoing dilemma. 🙂
LikeLike
Quirky humor blended with insight. Loved it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Mike,
LikeLike
Haha! Excellent! You nailed it! One of the most difficult woodwinds, I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Pablo. So simple, so difficult…
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Nancie,
LikeLiked by 1 person
you bet!
LikeLike
Love this piece!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, V.J. It was fun to write,
LikeLiked by 1 person
You totally are! haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing is as simple as we’d like…
LikeLike