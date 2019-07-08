Poem Up at OPEN: Journal of Arts & Letters

My poem “Reticent as Ever I Follow the Map” is featured at OPEN: Journal of Arts & Letters. Thank you, Jeff Streeby, for taking this piece.

 

12 thoughts on “Poem Up at OPEN: Journal of Arts & Letters

  2. Wonderful poem, Bob! There was no link to it but I finally found it under Literary Arts, Lyric Poetry on OJAL’s website. Congratulations!

