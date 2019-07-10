Baking Bread
I would knead you in the afternoon,
in the warmth of a still room,
starting high at the shoulders,
one finger sliding down your spine,
my lips following, tracing the path
of a hummingbird’s flight. Oh, my love,
circumstance and distance, floods and
wildfires, will never truly douse our light.
I wait as the dough rises, and think
in the languages of yeast and water
and flour and salt, how my hands
will feel at your waist, how our day
falls into night, our love firming,
ever expanding through the rising heat.
“Baking Bread” first appeared in Ristau: A Journal of Being in January 2019. Many thanks to editor Bob Penick for taking this piece.
One of my all-time favourites, Bob – such a beautiful love poem!
Thanks, Lynne! I’m so pleased you like it.
Oh, so lovely and such warm memories! Delightful!
Thank you, Isabella!
Whew!
Baking is chemistry…
My husband is now asking me to bake bread. In a negligee, for some reason.
That sounds perfectly reasonable. Just don’t fry bacon in a negligee…
That would be a mistake. Actually, the mistake would be me, at 62, wearing a negligee.
Lol! I look much better in sweat pants and t-shirts. At least that’s my story!
Honestly, most men do. Unless they’re Chris Hemsworth.
I don’t suppose that swapping my spatula for a hammer would enhance my body’s appearance…
Can you continue baking bread with the hammer?
I dunno. I’ve mashed potatoes with one! Well, smashed them.
Well in that case!
Ditto! 🤪
Pretty steamy stuff, right?
Actually, the boule does steam a bit… 🙂
Ha!
Who knew? 😉
Who indeed?
